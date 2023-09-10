Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Vice President Dhankhar congratulates 'Bharat' for successful G20 Summit

Dhankhar said that the 'G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a comprehensive document, lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future.'
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 16:54 IST

Follow Us

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a comprehensive document as it lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

"Congratulations to 'Bharat', visionary leadership and the entire team for meticulous execution and successful conclusion of G20 Summit in New Delhi," the vice president was quoted as saying by his secretariat in a post on X.

Dhankhar said that the "G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a comprehensive document, lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future, embracing the essence and spirit of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'."

"The historic summit, inspired by our civilisational ethos, would ever be remembered for forging consensus among world leaders on the urgent need to address common problems faced by humanity at large," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 September 2023, 16:54 IST)
India NewsG20 summitJagdeep Dhankhar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT