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Vice President Radhakrishnan hopes rising participation of women in Parliament

In his address to the civil servants, the vice president said that a few decades ago, very few women were appointed as district magistrates or police commissioners.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsParliamentC P Radhakrishnan

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