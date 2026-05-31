Vice President Radhakrishnan warns youth may follow ‘cockroach’ if positive news is ignored

<p>Kottayam: Vice President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan"> C P Radhakrishnan</a> on Sunday said youngsters would end up following the “cockroach”, in a veiled reference to the CJP, if positive activities and achievements were not reported adequately.</p>.<p>He stressed that constructive journalism is essential to guide society and strengthen public confidence.</p>.<p>Speaking as the chief guest at the celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of the Malayalam daily Deepika, Radhakrishnan said positive developments should receive greater attention in the media so that young people are exposed to the right information and role models.</p>.'CJP' reflection of growing unrest among youth in the country, says K C Venugopal.<p>“Positive activities should be reported well. Only then will youngsters receive the right information. Otherwise, they will lose interest and end up following the 'cockroach',” he said.</p>.<p>The vice president said he was not against freedom of expression, but questioned the tendency to give disproportionate attention to issues that may not stand the test of time.</p>.<p>Apparently referring to the social media buzz generated by the Cockroach Janata Party (a satirical social-media account), particularly among youngsters, he questioned whether something truly deserved so much attention in a single day.</p>.<p>“If something is genuinely good, people will continue to recognise its value after a week, 10 days, or even a month,” he said.</p>.<p>“Nobody knows about them. All of a sudden, they are everywhere. That cannot last,” Radhakrishnan added, while stressing that noble ideas and positive messages should reach every nook and corner of society and contribute to nation-building.</p>.<p>The satirical platform emerged last week following a controversy around remarks attributed to<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justice-surya-kant"> Chief Justice of India Surya Kant</a> regarding “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing on the “senior” designation of lawyers.</p>.<p>The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession through “fake and bogus degrees”, were misquoted.</p>.<p>What began as an online satire project has since evolved into a wider conversation on digital dissent and youth frustration, with the platform using memes and sharp political commentary to address issues, such as unemployment, exam-paper leaks and education.</p>.<p>Radhakrishnan emphasised that constructive journalism helps build confidence in society, encourages collective responsibility, and motivates citizens to contribute to national development.</p>.<p>By highlighting compassion, scientific progress, community service, environmental protection, and human achievement, newspapers can become powerful instruments of social change, he said.</p>.<p>The vice president also praised Deepika for promoting social harmony, spreading education, preserving cultural roots, and encouraging constructive public discourse. </p>