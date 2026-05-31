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Vice President Radhakrishnan warns youth may follow ‘cockroach’ if positive news is ignored

The vice president said he was not against freedom of expression, but questioned the tendency to give disproportionate attention to issues that may not stand the test of time.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsKeralaYouthC P Radhakrishnan

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