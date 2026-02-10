Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Victory or PR-wrapped sacrifice of India's interests?': Mallikarjun Kharge on US deal

Dubbing the deal as "trapped surrender", Kharge, in a post on X, alleged, "Fine print of the Indo-US trade deal has exposed how PM Modi mortgaged India's national interests."
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 11:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 11:48 IST
Mallikarjun KhargeIndia-US RelationsTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us