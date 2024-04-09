Video claiming Pakistani woman Seema Haider beaten by Indian husband Sachin goes viral; Noida cops call its 'deepfake'

Various social media platforms including X on Tuesday were flooded with images and videos of Pakistani woman Seema Haider in an injured state with bruises under her eyes and on the face. Haider had come to India last year, after crossing the border, for her beloved Sachin Meena who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

In the videos that went viral on Tuesday, a woman is seen pointing at her face which is severely bruised, while those sharing these images and the video claimed that it was Seema Haider who had been assaulted by her husband. A report in Hindustan Times quoted Haider's lawyer A P Singh as saying that the video is "fake".