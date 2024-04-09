Video claiming Pakistani woman Seema Haider beaten by Indian husband Sachin goes viral; Noida cops call its 'deepfake'

Various social media platforms including X on Tuesday were flooded with images and videos of Pakistani woman Seema Haider in an injured state with bruises under her eyes and on the face. Haider had come to India last year, after crossing the border, for her beloved Sachin Meena who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
In the videos that went viral on Tuesday, a woman is seen pointing at her face which is severely bruised, while those sharing these images and the video claimed that it was Seema Haider who had been assaulted by her husband. A report in Hindustan Times quoted Haider's lawyer A P Singh as saying that the video is "fake".
Mother to four children, Haider entered India with her kids through Nepal last year in search of Sachin Meena, who she claimed to have been dating via online gaming. She met Meena and the two married, after which Haider claimed that she converted to Hinduism. Haider who originally hails from Pakistan's Sindh province had also claimed that she changed the names of her children.
The HT report further quoted Singh as stating that "the video of Seema Haider was artificially manipulated using AI, and was posted on social media by Pakistani YouTubers. Noida police also examined the viral video and later confirmed that the video showing Seema Haider injured, is a deepfake, and that she is not beaten up by her husband.
Making further clarifications over the video being circulated on web, Seema Haider also said, “Everything is absolutely alright between me and my husband Sachin. Our entire family is staying happily and peacefully. I am in India. I am in Uttar Pradesh and the chief minister of the state Maharaj Yogi Adityanathji will never allow any kind of atrocity against any woman.”
Meanwhile, Haider's first husband Ghulam Haider from Pakistan hired an Indian lawyer earlier this year seeking the custody of their children who are currently in India with Seema Haider.
(Published 09 April 2024, 07:42 IST)