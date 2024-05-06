Home
Videos of Bandhan, Canara Bank officers' foul-mouthed reprimands to get juniors to 'meet targets' goes viral

The senior officers can be seen using foul language and intimidating their juniors as they gave feedback on their job performance.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 16:28 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 16:28 IST

Comments

A new video has surfaced online which showcases officers of Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank reprimanding their junior employees for not meeting the targets.

The officers can be seen using foul language and intimidating their juniors. In one of the videos which emerged on April 24, a Bandhan bank officer can be seen screaming at a junior employee. When the employee apologised for his mistake and promised to rectify it, the Bandhan bank officer said, "Definitely correct sir?... Are you even ashamed of yourself? This is March?"

In a similar incident, another video has gone viral which showcases a Canara bank officer named Lokapati Swain urging his employees to work overtime by sacrificing time with one's family.

“If you will not participate in recovery, including holidays because you want to travel with your family but to hell with your family. What should I do? The bank has given you a job for work, not for travelling with your family. I don’t care about your family, I don’t even care about my family. All I care about is Canara Bank. So this is a message to all — if week-wise, Monday to Saturday, work is not happening, Saturday or Sunday, whenever holiday, and if you did not respond kindly, things will be different and for everyone be it officer, chief manager, AGM.”

After the video went viral, users took to social media and started commenting about the lack of work-life balance and how there is a lack of decorum and work ethic in many offices.

Both Canara Bank and Bandhan bank took out statements apologizing on behalf of their employees while simultaneously promising to look into the matter.

On X, Canara Bank replied on the very video of the bank officer, saying, "“At Canara Bank we always value the contribution of our employees and their families, it is proven time and again. The bank does not endorse this kind of individual behaviour and personal opinion of a particular staff. We assure that appropriate action is being taken.”

Bandhan Bank also took to X to say, "The Bank has taken cognizance of the incident. At Bandhan Bank, we place high emphasis on values and we condemn such behaviour. We do not endorse or promote such an approach. Necessary action has already been initiated and we will take appropriate steps in line with the Bank’s policy.”

Published 06 May 2024, 16:28 IST
