Video of Bangladeshi man entering Meghalaya goes viral, netizens urge matter be taken up in Parliament

After a video of a Bangladesh YouTuber showing the pathway to enter India illegally went viral, another video is gaining traction on social media of another Bangladeshi YouTuber who showed his viewers how to enter India from Bangladesh via Meghalaya.
While the video which is allegedly 3-4 years old has now been taken down from the influencer's YouTube channel, it is being shared widely on X(formerly known as Twitter). In this video, he not only shows the route but also documents his journey from Bangladesh to Meghalaya as he appreciates the beauty of the state.
The man who is shooting the video is accompanied by another man as the duo enters Meghalaya through a tunnel and shows the viewers the trees and fruits in he northeastern state.
"Will not stay here for too long and leave in the evening since it is not safe to walk on the borders in the evening," the man says as his companion takes him to a local family in Meghalaya. He then interacts with the local villagers, some of whom are fluent in Bangla language.
After their adventure in Meghalaya, the two returned to Bangladesh as the sun set.
So far, over 108K people have viewed the video and more than 200 have commented.
Netizens criticised the Government of India for not taking any actions against the people illegally entering Indian borders.
"Why isn’t the GOI taking any actions! India will be destroyed by these illegals from BD and Burma!" said one user while another wrote: "Shows an absolute failure of centre and our border forces!!"
Meanwhile, several users tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and BSF. Users also urged that the matter be taken up in the Parliament as one wrote: "Rahul Gandhi ko chodiye in sabko pakadiye...(Leave Rahul Gandhi, catch hold of these people", tagging Narendra Modi.
Published 02 August 2024, 12:25 IST