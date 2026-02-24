<p>A video from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a> has sparked outrage as its shows images said to be of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhatrapati-shivaji-maharaj"> Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj</a> and Rani Padmini used as gender signboards outside washrooms.</p><p>The clip claims the visuals are from Milan Banquet Hall in Sikri village, Haryana. It shows framed images of the historical figures placed at the entrance of washrooms marked for men and women.</p><p>Many social media users have expressed anger over the use of such portraits and termed it "disrespectful". They have urged the Haryana government to step in and have them removed.</p><p>Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also condemned the incident and targeted the BJP, which is in power in the State. </p><p>In a post on X, she said it was “absolutely unacceptable” and stressed that Shivaji Maharaj is a deeply revered figure whose image should not be misused. She urged the Haryana government to ensure the immediate removal of the images and questioned, "Why do BJP governments repeatedly allow insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy? Shameful."</p>.<p>Several users demanded action against the banquet hall’s management, arguing that using images resembling such historical figures for washroom signage amounted to a deliberate insult.</p><p><br>According to a report by <em>India Today</em>, Tiparchand, the owner of the banquet hall and brother of a BJP MLA, denied that the premises shown in the viral video belonged to him.</p><p><br>He claimed that false allegations were being circulated to tarnish his reputation. Tiparchand alleged that people upset over the demolition of illegal banquet halls in the area had dragged his name into the controversy, according to the report. He also shared images of his banquet hall's interiors to support his claim. The report quoted him as saying that he would consider initiating legal action against those responsible for spreading the clip.</p>