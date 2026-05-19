'Why should we trust India?': MEA slams 'ignorant NGO reports' at Oslo presser on questions over human rights
What followed was a lengthy response by MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George highlighting India's role in providing help during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundamental rights guaranteed to its citizens by the Indian Constitution and India's civilization history.
#WATCH | Oslo, Norway | MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George responds to question by reporters from Norway - "Why should we trust you?" " Will the PM take critical questions from the Indian Press?" pic.twitter.com/iaEGIlVG08