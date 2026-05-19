Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Why should we trust India?': MEA slams 'ignorant NGO reports' at Oslo presser on questions over human rights

What followed was a lengthy response by MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George highlighting India's role in providing help during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundamental rights guaranteed to its citizens by the Indian Constitution and India's civilization history.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 04:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 04:22 IST
India NewsNorwayhuman rightsPress FreedomMEA

Follow us on :

Follow Us