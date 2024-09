Supreme Court on Friday issued notice in plea by CBI challenging Bombay High Court order that held the arrest of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case was illegal, Bar and Bench reported.



Earlier this year, the Bombay High Court said their arrest was 'without application of mind and due regard to the law', amounting to an 'abuse of power'.



More to follow...