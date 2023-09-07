Views on Sanatan Dharma expose real face of I.N.D.I.A bloc, says Scindia

Talking to reporters, Scindia said, "The way I.N.D.I.A alliance is commenting on the Sanatan Dharma is totally wrong and highly condemnable…Any amount of condemnation is not enough. They are saying that Sanatan Dharma should cease to exist and it should end. This only exposes the real face of the I.N.D.I.A alliance that I want to present before the people of Madhya Pradesh and country," the civil aviation minister said.