Vijay Mallya's son to marry girlfriend this week, shares photo on Instagram

He was on his knees in the picture with a ring in his hand dressed a pumpkin and the caption read: "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa 🎃❤️💍

(thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)"

Born to Vijay Mallya and Samira Tyabjee Mallya in the US, Sidharth pursued acting earlier in his career and starred in Brahman Naman.

Along with actor and model, Sidharth Mallya is also a writer and has written two books namely Sad-Glad and If I'm Honest: A Memoir of My Mental Health and is an active advocate for mental health awareness.

In his debut book If I’m Honest, Sidharth made the case that mental illness doesn’t discriminate, it doesn’t see rich or poor, as he delves into his own journey.

Looking to get married this week, Sidharth Mallya's name has often been linked to Deepika Padukone as the duo reportedly dated in the past. He has also reportedly called the latter "crazy" for not returning his gifts after they ended their relationship.

His father, Vijay Mallya recently made headlines during IPL when the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner on Wednesday said he couldn't have made a better choice when he bid for Virat Kohli in the inaugural IPL auction as he lauded the superstar batter for his brilliant run in the ongoing season.

Mallya is accused in a bank loan default matter of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

He has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. The same year he had to forego his ownership of RCB due to the legal proceedings against him.

(With PTI inputs)