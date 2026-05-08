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Vijay's TVK makes stellar debut: List of parties that won big in their first elections

TVK secured an impressive 108 seats in its maiden electoral contest and trounced the M K Stalin-led DMK, which finished with only 59 seats in the 234-member Assembly.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

N T Rama Rao

N T Rama Rao

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

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All India N R Congress (AINRC)

N Rangasamy

N Rangasamy

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Published 08 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAam Aadmi PartyAAPIndian PoliticsTelugu Desam PartyTDPVijayAsom Gana ParishadAGPAINRCTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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