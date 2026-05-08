Vijay's TVK makes stellar debut: List of parties that won big in their first elections

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly elections 2026 worked out in the favour of actor-turned-political Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The TVK secured an impressive 108 seats in its maiden electoral contest and trounced the M K Stalin-led DMK, which finished with only 59 seats in the 234-member Assembly.</p><p>Vijay is among the political leaders who is looking forward to becoming the Chief Minister after having won his first-ever election. The TVK has made it to the list of political parties that won big in its first election.</p><p>Let us take a look at some such political parties that won big in their electoral debut:</p>.<p>The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was formed in 1982 and just after nine months of its formation, the party won a landslide victory. The TDP was founded by N T Rama Rao (NTR) who became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms between 1983 and 1995. Prior to this, he was a well-known actor and director.</p>.Limelight on TVK's Vijay | Here is a list of politicians who became Chief Minister after making stellar poll debut.<p>Arvind Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013, and in the Delhi Assembly elections which were held in the same year, the party won 28 out of the 70 seats. </p>.<p>The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was founded in 1985 by leaders of the Assam Movement. In the 1985 Assam Assembly elections, the AGP won 64 to 67 seats, out of the total 126 in the Assembly. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta became the Chief Minister of Assam in 1985. It was his first election and he became India's youngest Chief Minister at the age of 33.</p>.<p>The AINRC was founded in 2011 by N Rangasamy after exiting the Congress. The party won 15 out of 17 seats it contested in the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, which were held just months after the formation of the AINRC. </p>