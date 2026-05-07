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Vikram Misri meets UAE's minister; discusses bilateral ties, regional situation

"Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and identified areas for further cooperation," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 18:50 IST
India NewsUAEbilateral tiesVikram Misri

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