<p>Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday and discussed bilateral ties as well as the ongoing regional situation and global issues of mutual interest.</p>.<p>"Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and identified areas for further cooperation," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.</p>.<p>They also discussed the ongoing regional situation and global issues of mutual interest, he said.</p>.<p>Misri also met with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, MD & CEO, Mubadala Investment Company and discussed ways to further deepen India-UAE partnership, including in investment, technology and other key sectors, he added.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, three Indian nationals were injured after a fire broke out on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE's port city following a drone strike from Iran.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE' port city of Fujairah and asserted that India stands in firm solidarity with the Gulf nation.</p>.<p>The attack on Fujairah city came as the ceasefire between the US and Iran came under strain in the Strait of Hormuz. </p>