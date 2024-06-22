Vikram Seth on 2024 Lok Sabha election results: 'Limitation on autocracy now'

New Delhi: Eminent author-poet Vikram Seth on Friday said "we are in a better situation" than a month ago, referring to the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, and added that there will be some sort of "limitation on autocracy" in India.

Speaking here at the launch of his new book, the translation of 86 lines Hindu hymn "Hanuman Chalisa", Seth argued that the "fairly secular" Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu will keep a check on things, like the way Samata Party and George Fernandes did in the then National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I do think that we live in a better situation now than we lived a month ago because there is, if as was said 'that was a trailer to what was going to come', at least now there is somewhat of limitation on autocracy, and balanced by 'N and N' on either sides. Naidu and Nitish are fairly secular. So let's see what happens.