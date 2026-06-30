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Viksit Bharat Rozgar Mission to rollout from July 1, guarantees 125 days of rural employment

Despite criticism, the government, maintains that the enhanced guarantee and comprehensive framework will strengthen rural livelihood security and lead to better asset creation.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsEmploymentJobsRural Development

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