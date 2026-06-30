Viksit Bharat Rozgar Mission to rollout from July 1, guarantees 125 days of rural employment

<p>New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/revisions-weaken-a-criticalguarantee-4056565">will come into effect from July 1</a>, with the Centre announcing that all administrative and financial arrangements are in place for its nationwide implementation.</p><p>The new law raises the statutory guarantee of wage employment for eligible rural households from 100 days to 125 days, marking a significant expansion of the rural employment framework.</p><p>The Ministry of Rural Development has released an interim fund of Rs 95,692.31 crore to states and Union Territories to ensure smooth transition, timely payment of wages, and uninterrupted execution of works.</p>.Karnataka government agrees to implement Centre’s new rural jobs law.<p>Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised the government’s commitment to providing work without delay. “Our priority is to ensure that no eligible rural worker remains without work even for a single day,” he said.</p><p>Existing e-KYC-verified job cards will continue to remain valid until the new Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards are issued. Gram panchayats will retain a central role in the scheme’s implementation, with emphasis on natural resource management, water conservation, agriculture and allied activities, rural infrastructure, and women’s empowerment.</p><p>According to the Ministry, 29 states and Union Territories have made budgetary provisions for the Act, while 24 states have notified their respective state-level VB-GRAM G schemes.</p>.'Will finish off rural employment guarantee scheme': Priyanka Gandhi on G RAM G bill.<p>The national launch of the Act will be held on July 2 at Mukkavaripalli village in Obulavaripalle mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district. The event will witness the distribution of new Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards and the release of awareness material.</p><p>The rollout has drawn criticism from opposition parties and rural employment activists, who have raised concerns over the potential impact on the demand-driven nature of the scheme, the autonomy of states and panchayats, and the adequacy of financial resources for full implementation. The government, however, maintains that the enhanced guarantee and comprehensive framework will strengthen rural livelihood security and lead to better asset creation.</p><p>As per official data presented at the Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan concluded here on Monday showed that 14 of 34 states and Union Territories are yet to formally notify the Act, five have not identified peak agricul-tural seasons as legally required, and several large states yet to open mandatory Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Officials of these states present in the meeting informed that they would notify immediately and complete the remaining process at the earliest.</p>