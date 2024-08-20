Vinesh Phogat's husband slams 'false' news claiming wrestler 'to receive Rs 16 crore cash prize' on return from Paris

Somvir Rathee, the husband of famed wrestler Vinesh Phogat, has refuted claims making rounds in multiple reports and on social media over his wife being awarded a "hefty cash prize" after her return from the Paris Olympics.

Despite winning three consecutive bouts a day before her match against the American wrestler in the 50 kg women's final in Paris, Vinesh was disqualified as she was a little over 100 grams during the final weigh-in. Her appeal for a shared silver was also declined by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which said that the "onus to maintain the weight given the category chosen is on the athlete", while observing that the decision as per rules was "draconian".

Vinesh received a warm welcome on her landing at the IGI airport recently. Somvir responded to certain posts claiming that Vinesh was being awarded prize money by a few organizations, and termed them to be false. Taking to his official social media handle, he appealed "please do not share false news".