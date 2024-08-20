Vinesh Phogat's husband slams 'false' news claiming wrestler 'to receive Rs 16 crore cash prize' on return from Paris

Somvir Rathee, the husband of famed wrestler Vinesh Phogat, has refuted claims making rounds in multiple reports and on social media over his wife being awarded a "hefty cash prize" after her return from the Paris Olympics.
Despite winning three consecutive bouts a day before her match against the American wrestler in the 50 kg women's final in Paris, Vinesh was disqualified as she was a little over 100 grams during the final weigh-in. Her appeal for a shared silver was also declined by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which said that the "onus to maintain the weight given the category chosen is on the athlete", while observing that the decision as per rules was "draconian".
Vinesh received a warm welcome on her landing at the IGI airport recently. Somvir responded to certain posts claiming that Vinesh was being awarded prize money by a few organizations, and termed them to be false. Taking to his official social media handle, he appealed "please do not share false news".
"Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies, and parties. All of you are our well-wishers, please do not spread false news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values. This is just a means to gain cheap popularity," Somvir's post read.
The wrestler was recently seen soaked in emotions at Balali in Charkhi district of Haryana where locals gave her a grand welcome back home. Vinesh, who was accompanied by Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and wrestler Bajrang Punia, had shared that the welcome she received equals 1,000 medals in Paris Olympics.
Meanwhile a detailed order by CAS on Monday reiterated that ".....the Sole Arbitrator has concluded that the Applicant, of her own free will, entered into the 50 kg wrestling category and well knew that this required her to maintain a weight for competition below 50 kg. Article 7 of the Rules provides, relevantly, that each contestant is deemed to be taking part of her own free will and is responsible for herself and is entitled to compete in only one weight category, the one corresponding to her weight at the time of the official weigh-in."
Published 20 August 2024, 07:59 IST