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Vir Vikram Yadav appointed new DGCA chief

Yadav is an Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 13:33 IST
India NewsDGCA

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