Viral: Man ties knot with mother-in-law in Bihar after getting father-in-law's consent

Of the many love stories we come across, a 45-year-old man from Banka city in Bihar fell in love with his mother-in-law after which the duo reportedly tied knot in the presence of locals.
According to reports based on a viral video on the internet, a man is seen filling a senior woman's forehead with vermillion (sindoor) powder while the crowd around the two is seen cheering in joy. Indian Express identified the newly wed groom to be one Sikander Yadav who (was) the son-in-law of 55-year-old Dileshwar Darve and Geeta Devi aged 45.
The video shared by @NP_Hindi on social media shows a man pulling the hand of another senior woman while signaling another male to step forward who is seen applying the vermillion on the forehead of the senior woman.
According to the reports, Sikander and Geeta are reportedly said to have developed feelings for each other after the death of Dileshwar's daughter (Sikander's first wife). It is also said that Geeta too developed similar emotional attachment with Sikander, who chose to stay with his in laws after the death of his wife.
Suspecting the love affair between his wife and son-in-law— Geeta's husband, Dileshwar Darve, eventually confronted the couple and confirmed their budding relationship.
On being confronted, Sikander reportedly expressed that he would speak about his feelings for his mother-in-law before the locals in his village to show his sincerity.
The media reports further claimed that Dileshwar was convinced by Sikander's appeal and gave his consent to the unconventional union. Later, Sikander also vouched for how he felt for Geeta in front of the Panchayat, and before all the residents of his village. After this, the two reportedly tied the knot and also had a court marriage to legalise the union.
(Published 01 May 2024, 10:19 IST)