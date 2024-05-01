Viral: Man ties knot with mother-in-law in Bihar after getting father-in-law's consent

Of the many love stories we come across, a 45-year-old man from Banka city in Bihar fell in love with his mother-in-law after which the duo reportedly tied knot in the presence of locals.

According to reports based on a viral video on the internet, a man is seen filling a senior woman's forehead with vermillion (sindoor) powder while the crowd around the two is seen cheering in joy. Indian Express identified the newly wed groom to be one Sikander Yadav who (was) the son-in-law of 55-year-old Dileshwar Darve and Geeta Devi aged 45.

The video shared by @NP_Hindi on social media shows a man pulling the hand of another senior woman while signaling another male to step forward who is seen applying the vermillion on the forehead of the senior woman.