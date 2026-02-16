<p>A viral video has captured the attention of social media users after a woman incorporated the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amazon">Amazon </a>logo into her bridal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/mehendi-artists-in-dire-straits-886208.html">mehendi </a>design—but not for any discount, offer, or online challenge. The reason is much simpler: she met her groom at Amazon, the company both worked. And, this was her way of likely remembering the place where their<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/the-valentines-day-illusion-what-couples-get-wrong-about-love-3890691"> love story </a>began.</p><p>The couple identified as Priyanshi Shrimal and Rajat Verma first crossed paths as colleagues at Amazon. To commemorate the company where they met and fell in love, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/wedding-wows-2-3703647">bride </a>decided to do something special. She took to feature the Amazon smile logo in her bridal mehendi, alongside traditional henna patterns and the couple's initials. </p><p><strong>Watch the viral video below</strong></p>.<p>The striking design caught the eye of many, especially after it was shared by "Inside Amazon" account, which offers a peek into the company's culture and employee stories. The post was shared with a text overlay that read, "When Amazonians get married." </p><p>It surfaced on Valentine's Day, where the page congrtulated the couple and said, "Love this. Congratulations to Priyanshi and Rajat Verma." </p><p>The video quickly went viral. As of February 16, the video has garnered over 1,000 likes and nearly hundred comments, with viewers reacting with a mix of admiration and laughter emojis. </p>.Odette’s Chef-owner Julien Royer interview: ‘A customer named her baby after our restaurant’.<p>People are always experimenting with unique and creative henna designs—whether it's inking a QR code, going blouseless with just henna body art, or even blending henna with makeup. The internet has seen a surge in these quirky trends involving mehendi. </p>.<p>Earlier, a particularly bizarre beauty trend gained popularity: people were seen applying henna to their faces—from eyelids to lips. This unusual “henna makeup” hack quickly went viral, with many reel creators trying it out and sharing their results in reels. The doctors later warned about health risks. </p>