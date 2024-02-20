Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma announce birth of second child, Akaay

Kohli had initially taken a sabbatical from the first two Tests against England, citing personal reasons, before opting out completing from the five-match series.

India are currently leading the series 2-1.

"Family comes first as BCCI's press release stated and Virat will only play if he feels that he is in a position to play," a BCCI source in know of things had then told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

But his close friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate AB de Villiers had revealed on his YouTube channel that the personal reason for which Kohli opted out of the Tests was the impending arrival of his second child.

De Villiers said Kohli has done absolutely the right thing by taking a break.

"Yes, his second child is on the way. It's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for.

I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," said De Villiers.

Kohli and Anushka had got married in 2017 after dating each other for several years. The celebrity couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January, 2021.