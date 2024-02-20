Virat Kohli becomes latest victim of Deepfake; Video promoting betting app goes viral on social media

A deepfake video featuring cricket icon Virat Kohli promoting a betting app is now circulating on social media.
In the altered footage, Kohli appears to endorse the betting app in Hindi, bolstered by the inclusion of TV anchor Anjana Om Kashyap to lend an air of authenticity.
क्या ये सच में @anjanaomkashyap मैम और विराट कोहली हैं? या फिर यह AI का कमाल है?— Shubham Shukla (@ShubhamShuklaMP) February 18, 2024
अगर यह AI कमाल है तो बेहद खतरनाक है। इतना मिसयूज? अगर रियल है तो कोई बात ही नहीं। किसी को जानकारी हो तो बताएँ।@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/Q5RnDE3UPr
Despite the absence of any genuine endorsement from Kohli, the video aims to lure viewers with promises of easy money through the application.
This deceptive tactic is not isolated; it follows a concerning trend of misusing public figures' images and voices.
Previously, a fake video surfaced featuring cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar discussing his daughter's interest in a particular 'money-making' game. In response, Tendulkar urged social media platforms to be vigilant and promptly address such instances of misinformation and deepfakes.
These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2024
Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the… pic.twitter.com/4MwXthxSOM
The incident underscores the urgent need for robust measures to combat the proliferation of fraudulent deepfake content online.
Last month, the Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old individual with a BTech degree from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly creating a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna. The purpose was purportedly to "enhance the number of followers" of a fan page he had created in her name. The video quickly went viral, sparking controversy, with numerous celebrities condemning it.
Just a few days later, digitally manipulated, sexually explicit images of Taylor Swift spread rapidly across various social media platforms, disturbing fans and reigniting calls from US lawmakers to protect women and crack down on platforms and technology that enable such incidents to occur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has voiced concern about the creation and dissemination of deepfakes using artificial intelligence (AI). During an interaction with reporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi last year, Modi highlighted the challenge faced by residents of villages and small towns in verifying the authenticity of online content.
"Recently, I saw a video where I was depicted participating in garba, and I was impressed. It looked real, but the truth is that I last danced the garba in school," he told reporters, referring to a viral deepfake video that was circulating at the time.
The prime minister further disclosed that during a meeting with ChatGPT founder Sam Altman, he suggested exploring the possibility of issuing warnings about deepfake content. Altman reportedly concurred, acknowledging the potential harmful implications of such technology.
(With inputs from PTI and DHNS)