Virat Kohli becomes latest victim of Deepfake; Video promoting betting app goes viral on social media

The incident underscores the urgent need for robust measures to combat the proliferation of fraudulent deepfake content online.

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old individual with a BTech degree from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly creating a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna. The purpose was purportedly to "enhance the number of followers" of a fan page he had created in her name. The video quickly went viral, sparking controversy, with numerous celebrities condemning it.

Just a few days later, digitally manipulated, sexually explicit images of Taylor Swift spread rapidly across various social media platforms, disturbing fans and reigniting calls from US lawmakers to protect women and crack down on platforms and technology that enable such incidents to occur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has voiced concern about the creation and dissemination of deepfakes using artificial intelligence (AI). During an interaction with reporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi last year, Modi highlighted the challenge faced by residents of villages and small towns in verifying the authenticity of online content.

"Recently, I saw a video where I was depicted participating in garba, and I was impressed. It looked real, but the truth is that I last danced the garba in school," he told reporters, referring to a viral deepfake video that was circulating at the time.

The prime minister further disclosed that during a meeting with ChatGPT founder Sam Altman, he suggested exploring the possibility of issuing warnings about deepfake content. Altman reportedly concurred, acknowledging the potential harmful implications of such technology.

(With inputs from PTI and DHNS)