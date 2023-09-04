'Virat Kohli over Babar Azam': Pakistani fan's video after Asia Cup match goes viral

The much anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash may have been washed out due to the rain playing spoilsport, but a video has caught social media's fancy where a Pakistani cricket fan is seen 'choosing Virat Kohli over Babar Azam'.

Shared by a handle @mufaddal_vohra on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), the video shows a female cricket fan dressed in Pakistan jersey colours saying that she came to watch Virat Kohli in action and was disappointed that the cricketer failed to score a century at the match.

"My heart is broken," the woman is heard saying.