'Virat Kohli over Babar Azam': Pakistani fan's video after Asia Cup match goes viral

The much anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash may have been washed out due to the rain playing spoilsport, but a video has caught social media's fancy where a Pakistani cricket fan is seen 'choosing Virat Kohli over Babar Azam'.
Shared by a handle @mufaddal_vohra on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), the video shows a female cricket fan dressed in Pakistan jersey colours saying that she came to watch Virat Kohli in action and was disappointed that the cricketer failed to score a century at the match.
"My heart is broken," the woman is heard saying.
The woman is seen sharing her admiration for the Indian cricketer and when asked to choose between Kohli an Pakistan's Babar Azam, the woman said she likes Kohli more.
The woman had both the Indian and Pakistan flag painted on her cheeks and said that she was hoping for the Indian cricketer to score a century during the India-Pakistan match. She added that she supports both the cricket teams. The video has raked up over 16,000 likes on social media.
One user commented on the video saying, "True Cricket Lover". Another user wrote, 'apne King Kohli ka jalwa border paar bhi hai' (Our King Kohli's charm is across the border too).
Rain played spoilsport in what was shaping up to be a cracker of a game in Sri Lanka's Pallekele. Before the teams had to share points due to rain, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) starred for India taking them to a respectable 266 after a top order collapse.
For Pakistan, the much hyped-pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf lived up to the expectations triggering collapses on either side of the Kishan-Pandya stand and becoming the first pace unit to take all 10 wickets in an Asia Cup game.