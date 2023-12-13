JOIN US
Homeindia

Virat Kohli enjoys ‘Chicken Tikka’, post baffles social media

Kohli's Instagram story left many puzzled with some bashing him for eating 'non-veg' despite turning vegetarian.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 08:10 IST

Team India’s run-machine Virat Kohli, who recently celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his close friends and family in London, is making news for his latest social media story.

Virat took to image-sharing platform Instagram and shared a story saying he had 'mock chicken tikka'. This post stirred netizens as the star batsman quit eating meat and turned vegetarian few years back.

Screenshot of Virat Kohli's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Virat Kohli's Instagram story.

Credit: Instagram/@virat.kohli

What many failed to understand initially is that the dish Kohli ate was vegetarian. Despite mentioning 'mock chicken tikka', many were convinced that he ate meat. Well, he didn't eat animal-based, but a plant-based dish by Blue Tribe Foods.

Virat Kohli, an ardent non-veg lover, turned vegetarian a few years ago.

(Published 13 December 2023, 08:10 IST)
