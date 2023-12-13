Virat Kohli enjoys ‘Chicken Tikka’, post baffles social media

Team India’s run-machine Virat Kohli, who recently celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his close friends and family in London, is making news for his latest social media story.

Virat took to image-sharing platform Instagram and shared a story saying he had 'mock chicken tikka'. This post stirred netizens as the star batsman quit eating meat and turned vegetarian few years back.

Kohli's Instagram story left many puzzled with some bashing him for eating 'non-veg' despite turning vegetarian.