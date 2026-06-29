'Virus, cockroach people' are gang that wants to divide country: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

<p>Hyderabad: In a sharp attack on Cockroach Janata Party, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday alleged that the "virus and cockroach people" are a gang that wants to divide the country.</p>.<p>Nabin, who addressed meetings of BJP's booth presidents, tribal leaders in Warangal and a gathering of students near here as part of his three-day visit to Telangana, also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, descrbing him as a "part-time politician".</p>.'Forced to sit here': Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest, begins hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.<p>"Parties like virus and cockroach are coming into the country. These are people who want to make the country hollow. There is a need to pay attention to these virus and cockroach people. The gang wants to divide the country," he said, addressing the booth presidents.</p>.<p>Only BJP workers can teach a lesson to such people that want to divide the country, he said, also crediting the activists for the emergence of BJP as the world's largest political party.</p>.<p>Congress leader "Rahul baba is a part-time politician", while BJP activists engage themselves in full time politics and public service, he said.</p>.<p>Recalling that P V Narasimha Rao belongs to the Warangal region, he said Congress did not give respect to the former Prime Minister who is a son of the soil.</p>.<p>Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi do not respect any leader beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family, including Congress leaders, he alleged.</p>.<p>When Rao died, his mortal remains were not kept in the AICC headquarters for the public to pay respects, he said.</p>.<p>Though the Congress did not honour Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BJP activist, conferred Bharat Ratna on the former, Nabin said.</p>.<p>Drawing a comparison between the leaderships of Congress and BJP, he said there is one leader who is "lost" and, on the other hand, there is decisive leadership which can give direction to the country.</p>.<p>Hitting out at the ruling Congress in Telangana, he alleged that the identity of the grand old party is to make promises before elections and forget them after coming to power.</p>.<p>Instead of fulfilling its promise of providing two lakh government jobs, the Congress government has "become an ATM, decorating the Delhi Durbar", he said.</p>.<p>Referring to the Congress government providing reservations to Muslims under BC category, he said BJP would not allow reservations on the basis of religion that dents the share of other communities.</p>.<p>BJP workers alone can throw out the corrupt Congress regime in Telangana, he said, calling upon party workers to instal a 'double engine government' in Telangana to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Telangana'.</p>.<p>Nabin also spoke extensively on the NDA government's welfare and development programmes, including Jan Dhan Yojana and lifting 25 crore people out of poverty.</p>.<p>The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a national mission on financial inclusion encompassing an integrated approach to bring about comprehensive financial inclusion of all the households in the country.</p>.<p>The plan envisages universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic banking account for every household, financial literacy, access to credit, insurance and pension facility.</p>.<p>In his interaction with students, Nabin said the Gen Z are youth who constructively build their careers and contribute to national growth, not those who question the country's Constitution and culture.</p>.<p>He said the country's youth is not anti-establishment.</p>.<p>Those with a 'tukde tukde gang' mindset, who raise divisive slogans and challenge the country's Constitution, culture and soul cannot be India's Gen Z, he said.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event of tribal community leaders, he said an effort was made during the the then Chief Minister Raman Singh-led BJP regime in Chattisgarh to root out the Naxal problem by conducting a comprehensive drive and ensuring development.</p>.<p>However, the Congress government that assumed power later cooperated with and supported to the Naxals, he alleged.</p>.<p>When the BJP again assumed office, Naxals operations were effectively taken up and Naxal-hit areas are being freed from the problem, he said.</p>.<p>The BJP president's three-day visit to Telangana concludes on June 30.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a release from Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar's staff said the minister expressed anger at the police in Warangal as they remained silent when a group of 10 NSUI workers caused nuisance to Nabin.</p>.<p>Though information was given in advance about the NSUI workers, appropriate action was not taken. Central intelligence personnel were looking into the alleged negligence of Warangal police, the release said.</p>.<p>The ruling Congress said the NSUI activists protested during Nabin's visit over alleged "leakage of question papers", lapses in conducting competitive exams and unemployment in the country.</p>.<p>The NSUI workers, holding the organisation's flags, raised slogans like 'go back' when Nabin's convoy was moving in Warangal, the party said.</p>.<p>The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is the student wing of the Congress party.</p>