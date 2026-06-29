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'Virus, cockroach people' are gang that wants to divide country: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Only BJP workers can teach a lesson to such people that want to divide the country, he said.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsBJPIndian Politicsnitin nabinCockroach Janta Party

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