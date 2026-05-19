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Satirical political party 'Cockroach Janata Party' formed in response to CJI's 'cockroach' remark about unemployed youth, gaining 1 lakh members in three days.
Key points
• Party formation
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was launched on May 16 as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks comparing unemployed youth to cockroaches.
• Founder details
CJP was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old public relations student at Boston University and former AAP social media volunteer from 2020 to 2023.
• Growth metrics
The party claims over 1 lakh members joined within three days, alongside 38,000 followers on X and 4,20,000 on Instagram.
• Political satire
CJP's mission is to represent young people labelled 'lazy' or 'chronically online', with a manifesto including constitutional values and satirical policies.
• Public figures involved
Notable figures like TMC's Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad have been 'admitted' as members of the CJP.
Key statistics
1 lakh
Members joined in three days
38,000
Followers on X (Twitter)
4,20,000
Followers on Instagram
2020 to 2023
AAP volunteering period
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 May 2026, 10:42 IST