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Voters' lists in 12 states, union territories shrink by over 6 crore post SIR

Now, following Uttar Pradesh coming out with its final electoral roll, the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists has been completed.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 19:10 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 19:10 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

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