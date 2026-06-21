Voting should be made fundamental right, demands Congress amid SIR

<p>New Delhi: Strongly arguing for making the right to vote a fundamental right, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Sunday said it will be a "powerful step" in putting in place “safeguards against voter suppressions or arbitrary disqualifications” that happened under the SIR and would mean greater <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> vigilance over the functioning of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a>.</p>.<p>General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said over the past seven decades there has been a continuing debate on whether the Right to Vote is a statutory right provided by the Representation of People Act, 1951 or is an explicit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fundamental-right">fundamental right</a>.</p>.<p>He said the Supreme Court has itself recognised that voters have a Constitutional and fundamental right to know the criminal antecedents of candidates, their financial interests, and sources of political funding as also protected ballot secrecy and recognized the right to reject all candidates through NOTA. </p>.<p>He said it is “all the more anomalous” that the right to vote remains only a statutory right when all surrounding rights have been declared fundamental but the core without which the former cannot exist still remains statutory. He also recalled Justice Ajay Rastogi’s dissenting opinion held that the right to vote is a fundamental right in a judgement in March 2023.</p>.<p>"With the blatantly partisan functioning of the Election Commission of India working at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister having been brutally exposed, it is now time to elevate the Right to Vote as a fundamental right that would offer it the highest level of judicial review and protection," he said.</p>.Congress says BJP 'targeting' 97 of its seats in Karnataka via SIR.<p>"It would be a powerful step in putting in place safeguards against voter suppressions or arbitrary disqualifications that have taken place in different states in astronomical numbers under the SIR process.</p>.<p>It would also mean greater Supreme Court vigilance over the functioning of the Election Commission," he said.</p>.<p>Ramesh recalled that there were divergent views in the Advisory Committee set up by the Constituent Assembly on Fundamental Rights, Minorities and Tribal and Excluded Areas under the Chairmanship of Sardar Vallabhai Patel on the issue with BR Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram arguing for making right to vote a fundamental right.</p>.<p>However, he said, Patel, C Rajagopalachari, and some others felt that if it was made a fundamental right, the princely states may be reluctant to join the Indian Union and that it is enough to provide for universal adult franchise in the Constitution.</p>.<p>"Sardar Patel himself took the position that universal adult franchise was, in itself, an implicit fundamental right. This is the background to Article 326 which provides for elections based on universal adult suffrage," he said.</p>