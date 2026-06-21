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Voting should be made fundamental right, demands Congress amid SIR

It would also mean greater Supreme Court vigilance over the functioning of the Election Commission," he said.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElection Commissionfundamental rightsvoting rights

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