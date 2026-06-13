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Walk with carpets under my feet today, but slept on leaves in forest as a child: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge said that when he was six, he lost his mother, brother, sister and uncle to an attack by Razakars in Bidar.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 17:44 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 17:44 IST
India NewsMallikarjun KhargeCogress

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