Wang Yi, Ajit Doval agree to work for improvement of bilateral ties: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have agreed to work together to create conditions for the improvement of bilateral relations during their meeting in Russia, the Foreign Ministry here said on Friday. During their talks on the sidelines of a meeting in St Petersburg of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters, Wang and Doval discussed the progress made in the recent consultations on border issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.