Wangchuk continues hunger strike, invites people to extend support by fasting on Sunday

Wangchuk, who has been camping at Ladakh Bhawan in the national capital, is yet to be approached by a central government representative, a group member said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:13 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 12:17 IST
India NewsDelhiRSSRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghSonam Wangchuk

