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'Want free booze, skip queues': Man who visited 40 countries in 18 yrs flags how Indians behave abroad

Krishnan then flagged 20 behaviours that, according to him, are commonly seen among some Indian tourists and reflect poor civic sense and etiquette.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:09 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

'Wanting free booze, skipping queues': Man who visited 40 countries in 18 yrs flags how Indians behave abroad

In one line
Indian tourist behaviour abroad sparks global criticism, with locals associating poor etiquette with Indian travellers.
Key points
Extensive travel experience
Varun Krishnan has visited nearly 40 countries over 18 years, providing firsthand observations of Indian tourist behaviour abroad.
Common misbehaviours identified
Krishnan highlighted 20 behaviours among some Indian tourists, including skipping queues, littering, poor treatment of service workers, and loud phone use without headphones.
Public reaction and validation
Netizens largely agreed with Krishnan’s observations, describing the behaviours as a 'sad reality' and calling for improvement.
Key statistics
40
Number of countries visited by the traveller
20
Number of behaviours flagged
18 years
Timeframe of travel experience
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:09 IST
India NewstravelTrendinginternational travelcivic sense

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