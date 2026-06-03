'Want free booze, skip queues': Man who visited 40 countries in 18 yrs flags how Indians behave abroad

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Indian tourist behaviour abroad sparks global criticism, with locals associating poor etiquette with Indian travellers.
Key points
• Extensive travel experience
Varun Krishnan has visited nearly 40 countries over 18 years, providing firsthand observations of Indian tourist behaviour abroad.
• Common misbehaviours identified
Krishnan highlighted 20 behaviours among some Indian tourists, including skipping queues, littering, poor treatment of service workers, and loud phone use without headphones.
• Public reaction and validation
Netizens largely agreed with Krishnan’s observations, describing the behaviours as a 'sad reality' and calling for improvement.
Key statistics
40
Number of countries visited by the traveller
20
Number of behaviours flagged
18 years
Timeframe of travel experience
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:09 IST