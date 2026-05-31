Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Wanted for teen's murder, Ghaziabad main accused dies hours after police encounter

The victim's family, however, alleged that Chauhan had been lured to a meeting spot after receiving a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 05:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsmurderGhaziabadPoliceEncounterteenknives

Follow us on :

Follow Us