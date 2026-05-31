Wanted for teen's murder, Ghaziabad main accused dies hours after police encounter

<p>Ghaziabad: The main accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Class 11 student here died after sustaining injuries in an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/encounter">encounter</a> with police early Sunday, police said Asad, a resident of Khoda area, was wanted in connection with the stabbing of Surya Chauhan, who succumbed to injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said in a press statement that Asad was injured during an exchange of fire with a police team in the Khoda area. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he later died.</p>.<p>Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed during an altercation on May 28 and was initially admitted to a local hospital before being referred to a private hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/noida">Noida</a>, where he died.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police registered a case against five persons. Three accused were arrested soon after the incident, while Asad, named as the main accused, remained absconding.</p>.<p>A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.</p>.Ghazipur teen death: Samajwadi Party, Congress demand justice, Akhilesh Yadav slams 'pressure' on victim's family.<p>Earlier, police had said preliminary investigations suggested that the accused and the victim were friends and that a dispute over riding a motorcycle escalated into an argument, during which Chauhan was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stabbed">stabbed</a>.</p>.<p>The victim's family, however, alleged that Chauhan had been lured to a meeting spot after receiving a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives.</p>.<p>Following Chauhan's death, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said on Saturday the killers would not be spared and face the strictest punishment under the law.</p>.<p>BSP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mayawati">Mayawati</a> described the incident as "extremely tragic and worrying" and demanding strict action against those responsible.</p>