Wanted to kill Ajmal Kasab who caused so much of pain, recalls 26/11 terror attack victim

At just nine years old, Devika was caught in the crossfire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the night of November 26, 2008. She was struck by a bullet in her leg, an injury that continues to haunt her, especially during the winter months when the pain intensifies.