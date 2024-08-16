Waqf bill: JPC to meet on August 22

New Delhi: The first meeting of the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 will be held on August 22 during which the Ministry of Minority Affairs will brief the 31-member panel about the proposed legislation.

The joint committee was formed during the just concluded Parliament Session after the contentious Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest against the move. Senior BJP MP Jagadambika Pal has been named the Chairman of the multi-party panel.

In its first meeting, the panel will be briefed by officials of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the proposed amendments to the Wakf Act.

The representatives of the Legislative Department and Department of Legal Affairs in the Ministry of Law and Justice will also be present in the meeting.