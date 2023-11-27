War against terrorism not over: J&K police chief

Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain on Monday said the war against terrorism in the union territory (UT) is not fully over yet as war ends only when one side accepts defeat.
“War ends only when one side accepts defeat and acknowledges that bloodshed is not going to yield any result. Fight against terrorism will continue and despite bearing some losses at times we have to move forward by bearing those losses,” he said while talking to reporters after paying obeisance at Srinagar’s Chatipadshai Gurdwara on Gurpurb.
Swain, who has earned praise for being tough against the terror ecosystem, said that there was no question of police backtracking from the ongoing fight against terrorism.
Responding to a query, he said infiltration increases in some places and decreases in other areas with every snowfall. “It is a matter of strategy and cannot be discussed publicly,” he said.
On Tuesday the police chief had cautioned residents to stay vigilant against threats from the adversary. He underscored cross-border terrorism as a formidable challenge and reassured the public that the government of India possesses the determination and resolve to overcome it.
While paying rich tributes to Guru Nanak Devji, the police chief said that on this sacred occasion, the police renew its pledge to serve people rather it takes a pledge to re-dedicate themselves to serve people.