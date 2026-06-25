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War of words in public goes on, but India-Pakistan hold non-official talks in third countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in New Delhi, however, had dismissed the US claim and asserted that India had not agreed to hold any such talks with Pakistan.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsPakistanIndia-Pakistan

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