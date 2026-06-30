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Wars will be more integrated, theatre-oriented in future: General Upendra Dwivedi

Prior to the farewell ceremony, the Army chief visited the National War Memorial where he laid a wreath to honour the country's bravehearts.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:43 IST
India NewsArmywars

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