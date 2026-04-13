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Was almost declared corrupt by Justice Sharma, won't get justice: Kejriwal tells HC judge seeking her recusal

Kejriwal also alleged that Justice Sharma has a conflict of interest in the case. He concluded arguments on his recusal application.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:29 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:29 IST
India NewsAAPArvind KejriwalIndia PoliticsHigh CourtLiquor duty hikeExcise Policy

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