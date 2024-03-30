Washing machine on dais, Congress taunts BJP over 'clean chit' to leaders joining saffron party

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday employed symbolism during a press conference by displaying a washing machine on its dais, mocking the BJP over the closure report filed by the CBI in a 2017 corruption case against NCP leader Praful Patel. The party suggested that the BJP's approach resembled a "fully automatic washing machine" that operates on the principle of "join BJP, case closed".

The Congress highlighted what it termed the trend of leaders facing corruption charges aligning with the BJP, only to witness the closure of cases against them, an accusation frequently levelled by opposition parties. It issued a stern warning, stating its intention to pursue action against every agency official involved in undermining democracy and the Constitution.

The press conference, led by Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera at the AICC headquarters, was marked by symbolic gestures. A "BJP washing machine" was placed on the table, alongside a demonstration involving a "dirty T-shirt" representing corruption, which emerged clean with "BJP Modi wash" after going through the machine.