'Wasn't on basis of caste': SC sets free man accused under SC/ST Act for molesting his maid

Dealing with his appeal, the bench noted as per the FIR, the victim was engaged for doing household jobs and the appellant tried to outrage her modesty when she was doing the household chores.

"Apparently thus, even from the highest allegations of the prosecutrix, the offending act was not committed by the accused with the intention that he was doing so upon a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste," the bench said.

Referring to the Supreme Court's previous judgment in case of 'Masumsha Hasanasha Musalman Vs State of Maharashtra' (2000), the bench said, "The language of Section 3(1)(xi) of the SC/ST Act is pari materia as the same also provides that the offence must be committed upon a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes with the intention that it was being done on the ground of caste."

Examining the issue whether the conviction of the appellant was justified and lawful, the bench said, "A plain reading of the section makes it clear that the offence of outraging the modesty should be committed with the intention that the victim belonged to the Scheduled Caste category."

"We are of the opinion that the conviction of the accused appellant for the offence under Section 3(1)(xi) of the SC/ST Act was otherwise also not sustainable on merits," the bench said, acquitting the accused.