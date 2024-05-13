Watch | Anushka Sharma celebrates as RCB's hope of playoffs remains alive

This season of IPL was a rollercoaster ride for RCB fans. From a losing sequence that started the teams IPL 2024 journey, they have manage to keep their hopes of playoffs alive by winning five straight matches.

On Sunday, the team beat Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium by 47 runs and moved to the fifth spot, just one spot away from securing a position for the playoffs.

When RCB's Yash Dayal secured the 10th wicket of DC's Kuldeep Yadav, actor Anushka Sharma, who is the wife of RCB's star performer, Virat Kohli, was in awe and gestured 'Thank you' for the team's win.