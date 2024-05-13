Watch | Anushka Sharma celebrates as RCB's hope of playoffs remains alive

This season of IPL was a rollercoaster ride for RCB fans. From a losing sequence that started the teams IPL 2024 journey, they have manage to keep their hopes of playoffs alive by winning five straight matches.
On Sunday, the team beat Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium by 47 runs and moved to the fifth spot, just one spot away from securing a position for the playoffs.
When RCB's Yash Dayal secured the 10th wicket of DC's Kuldeep Yadav, actor Anushka Sharma, who is the wife of RCB's star performer, Virat Kohli, was in awe and gestured 'Thank you' for the team's win.
Needing a win to keep their top-four hopes alive, RCB shrugged off the early dismissals of Du Plessis and top-scorer Virat Kohli as Will Jacks made a 29-ball 41 and Rajat Patidar smashed a 32-ball 52 to help them post 187-9.
Their bowlers ripped through Delhi to dismiss them for 140 in 19.1 overs, with pacer Yash Dayal claiming three wickets.
Victory over Delhi marked the third straight match that RCB had bowled a team out and they have posted totals of 200 or more in five of their last seven games.
RCB will face defending champions, CSK on Saturday and in order to make it to the playoffs, they will have to defeat CSK and that too by a significant margin so that the former qualifies without a Net Run Rate clash.
Published 13 May 2024, 12:16 IST