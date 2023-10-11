Home
india

Watch: English teacher digs entire grave to explain meaning of 'dig' & 'grave'

Adding to the video's hilarity is the moment when the person playing the role of the deceased suddenly rises, enthusiastically joining in the English class promotion.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 17:47 IST



In the realm of viral content, making your video stand out can be a daunting task, but content creators often come up with something that amuses all.

A video emerged on social media that shows a man promoting his English-speaking classes by digging a grave while explaining the meaning of "dig" and "grave".

The video has garnered around 100K views and received varied reactions. It starts with a man translating the Hindi words "Khodna" and "Kabbar" into "dig" and "grave", respectively, constructing the sentence, "I have dug his grave." Meanwhile, another man lies seemingly lifeless on the ground.

The man then goes on to promote himself saying that for an improved knowledge of English language, viewers should follow his social media account.

Adding to the video's hilarity is the moment when the person playing the role of the deceased suddenly rises, enthusiastically joining in the English class promotion.

At the video's end, it highlights information about the English-speaking course, its advantages, proficiency levels and associated fees.

Netizens reaction to the video:

(Published 11 October 2023, 17:47 IST)
