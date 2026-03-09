Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Watch: Father gets nervous as doctor hands him newborn, internet calls it 'purest form of love'

A man found himself trembling as the doctor hands over his newborn baby for the first-time.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 11:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 11:54 IST
ChennaiViral videoSocial mediaInstagram ReelsFatherheartwarming

Follow us on :

Follow Us