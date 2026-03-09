<p>A video posted by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a>-based doctor has been doing the rounds on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>, in which a nervous father is seen holding his newborn baby for the first time. In the video, the doctor hands the newborn baby to the father. However, he looked visibly nervous, as much that his hands were trembling as he prepared to hold the child.</p>.<p>The video, which crossed over 198 million views, was shared by Dr Suganya Saravanakumar on her Instagram with the title: “Father moment.” After Dr Saravanakumar reassured him, he finally took the baby in his arms, overwhelmed with emotions. </p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/doctor">doctor</a> tried to calm down as the first-time father struggled to hold himself, completely emotional.</p>.<p><em>Watch the video here:</em></p>.‘11 years, 11 pregnancies’: Haryana man fumbles while recalling names of 10 daughters after son's birth.<p>“The strongest person has trembling hands when holding the tiny joy. Moments are lived, and memories are cherished every day, every minute, every second, as the new joy joins the family,” read the caption of the post.</p>.<p>The users were equally caught by the emotions shown in the video. “Purest form of love, fear of hurting unknowingly, to stay away to keep it protected,” wrote one user. </p>.<p>Another said, “He must have lifted so much weight in the gym, but he is scared of holding his baby,” pointing out how sensitive and caring a man can be for someone they love.</p>