Watch: Haryana singer carries 90-year-old mother-in-law on head during 260-km Brij Parikrama

<p>Mathura: A Haryana-based singer has won appreciation on social media after a video showing her carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her head in a specially designed basket while undertaking the '84-kos' Brij Parikrama went viral.</p>.<p>Kajal Chaudhary said she decided to carry her mother-in-law herself to fulfil the elderly woman's long-standing wish to complete the religious circumambulation of the Braj region.</p>.<p>"It was my own decision. My mother-in-law did not ask me to do this. I am doing it for my own satisfaction," Chaudhary said.</p>.<p>The 84-kos Brij Parikrama, covering around 260 km, passes through important places, ponds and forests associated with the legends of Lord Krishna across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.</p>.'Our civic sense seriously needs to be upgraded': Harsh Goenka shares Swiss hotel's special rules for Indian guests amid viral garba near airport tarmac.<p>Devotees usually take around 40 days to complete the pilgrimage, but many are attempting to finish it during the ongoing Adhik Mas, said Pawan Kaushik, a sewayat (priest) at Sri Dhanghati Temple in Goverdhan.</p>.<p>He said performing the Parikrama, offering prayers at temples and conducting yajnas during the extra month of the Hindu calendar, also known as Purushottam Mas, is considered auspicious.</p>.<p>A large number of devotees have been visiting temple towns in the Braj region for religious activities during the period, he added. </p>