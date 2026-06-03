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Watch: Haryana singer carries 90-year-old mother-in-law on head during 260-km Brij Parikrama

"It was my own decision. My mother-in-law did not ask me to do this. I am doing it for my own satisfaction," she said.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 11:28 IST
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