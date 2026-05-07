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Watch | 'India forgets nothing, forgives nothing': IAF posts video on one year of Operation Sindoor

At 1:05 am, Indian Air Force took to its official X account and posted a video of footage of moments from Operation Sindoor.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 02:53 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 02:53 IST
India NewsIAFIndian Air ForceOperation Sindoor

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