<p>May 7th marks one year of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation-sindoor"> Operation Sindoor</a>, which was launched after the 2025 Pahalgam attack. At 1:05 am, the Indian Air Force took to its official X account to post a video recalling the moments of Operation Sindoor. </p><p>"Operation Sindoor.. Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory—Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing," the caption read.</p><p>The clip opened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech where he says, "India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers."</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>India's response to the horror was largely seen as a statement of its "political will" to inflict a blow to Pakistan for supporting terrorism, with Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi </a>asserting that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail by Islamabad.</p><p>In the course of the last one year after the operation, India's three services have drawn up extensive plans, strategy and policy initiatives to bolster their combat readiness by acquiring new platforms, missiles and a variety of long and short-range drones, and boosting the overall air defence apparatus.</p>.Pahalgam attack anniversary | For acts against India, response is assured: Indian Army.<p>In response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir eliminating at least 100 terrorists.</p><p>The strikes at the terror camps included the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters at Bahawalpur, the Lashkar-e-Taiba's base at Muridke and terrorist infrastructure in Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal.</p><p>The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.</p><p>The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10 following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>