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Watch | Interaction between PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi draws attention at commemoration event for Mahatma Phule

The interaction stood out as the two leaders are rarely seen speaking to each other beyond exchanging pleasantries at such public events.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiPM ModiTrending

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