<p>In an update in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/world-weighs-fate-of-mideast-ceasefire-after-us-seizes-iranian-cargo-ship-3973997">West Asia crisis</a>, Iran seized one India-bound ship alleging violations and released the footage of the seizure. Visuals released by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps showed naval forces intercepting and taking control of two vessels in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/indian-seafarer-among-crew-of-ship-held-by-iran-in-strait-of-hormuz-3978516">Strait of Hormuz</a>. </p><p>One was identified as the India-bound Epaminondas and the other MSC Francesca that belonged to the "Zionist regime", the IRGC said in a statement. </p><p>The footage, which ran for about two and a half minutes, showed Iranian speedboats, marked with national flags, closing in on the vessels. Soon, masked armed personnel carrying riffles climbed with a ladder and entered the ship.</p>.<p>According to <em>Nour New</em>s, which is affiliated to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the action on the Epaminondas only after it allegedly failed to respond to repeated warnings issued by Iranian authorities.</p><p>It was stated that the ship was seen "tampering with navigation systems and jeopardising maritime security".</p><p>Meanwhile, the MSC Francesca, bound for Hambantota in Sri Lanka, had no Indian crew members.</p>.14 India-bound ships trying to cross Strait of Hormuz stopped by Iran; 1 hit by bullets, 1 crosses: Sources.<p>The seizure comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, with Iranian ports currently facing a naval blockade imposed by the United States on April 13, shortly after a ceasefire temporarily halted war with Iran. </p><p>On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump announced that an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire would be extended by three weeks, despite instances of violence on the ground.</p><p>Efforts to build a more lasting peace in the region likewise appeared to be on shaky ground, as Iran said it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the US had hoped to kick off before the ceasefire expires on Tuesday, <em>Reuters</em> reported. </p>