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Watch | Iran releases footage of armed forces seizing India-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz

Soon, masked armed personnel carrying riffles climbed with a ladder and entered the ship.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:31 IST
IranCeasefireWest Asiawar

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