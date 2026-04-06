Watch | 'Lower yourself a little bit': Supreme Court pulls up Bengal Chief Secretary for not taking Calcutta HC Chief Justice's call
Apex court transfers Malda gherao case to NIA; seven judicial officials, working on voter lists, were reportedly held captive for over seven-and-a-half hours by a group of protesters at the BDO office.
If you haven't watched the SC hearing today, you're missing a masterclass in accountability. 🍿🎥 The way CJI Surya Kant ripped into the West Bengal Chief Secretary for ignoring the Calcutta HC CJ’s calls during the Malda siege was legendary. "Minions" and "Ivory Towers"—the top… pic.twitter.com/zB97RtE5Qe