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Watch | 'Lower yourself a little bit': Supreme Court pulls up Bengal Chief Secretary for not taking Calcutta HC Chief Justice's call

Apex court transfers Malda gherao case to NIA; seven judicial officials, working on voter lists, were reportedly held captive for over seven-and-a-half hours by a group of protesters at the BDO office.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtNational Investigation Agency

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