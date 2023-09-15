WATCH | M S Dhoni gives young cricketer a ride on his Yamaha bike after training session

Former Indian captain and World Cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday gave the world another glimpse of his down-to-earth nature, giving a young cricketer a lift on his vintage Yamaha RD350 motorcycle, a week after brushing shoulders with former US President Donald Trump.
In the video of the incident which has since gone viral, Dhoni can be seen wrapping up a training session in Ranchi, where he resides, and offering a young cricketer a ride on the way back.
The video, recorded by the youngster, shows Dhoni leaving the training ground and then riding the bike with the youngster as pillion.
Dhoni, 42, has retired from international cricket but still continues to lead defending Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
On his off time, the World Cup winner can also be spotted at events around the world.
Last week itself, the former India captain was in the US and met Trump, with whom he was seen playing a few friendly rounds of golf.
During the same trip, Dhoni was also spotted watching the US Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, and during the break, was spotted sitting just behind world no. 2 Alcaraz.
However, Dhoni's frequent encounter with stars seems to have no bearing on his down-to-earth nature.
Before Friday's incident in Ranchi, Dhoni in August this year was also spotted having a light-hearted conversation with pedestrians in Ranchi, in which he was seen asking them for directions to a specific location.
Then, too, Dhoni's warmth towards the pedestrians had taken the internet by storm, with many appreciating the simplicity of the former India captain.