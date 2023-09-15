WATCH | M S Dhoni gives young cricketer a ride on his Yamaha bike after training session

Dhoni, 42, has retired from international cricket but still continues to lead defending Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

On his off time, the World Cup winner can also be spotted at events around the world.

Last week itself, the former India captain was in the US and met Trump, with whom he was seen playing a few friendly rounds of golf.

During the same trip, Dhoni was also spotted watching the US Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, and during the break, was spotted sitting just behind world no. 2 Alcaraz.

However, Dhoni's frequent encounter with stars seems to have no bearing on his down-to-earth nature.

Before Friday's incident in Ranchi, Dhoni in August this year was also spotted having a light-hearted conversation with pedestrians in Ranchi, in which he was seen asking them for directions to a specific location.